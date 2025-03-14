2x cancer survivor: Treatment was harder than ‘all 11 of my marathons together'

Kathy Ball-Toncic uses her body to achieve remarkable feats, like running on all seven continents. But her most recent accomplishment is something she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“It was challenging on so many levels, emotional, physical, wondering is all this working? Am I going through this for a good reason?” she asked herself.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A year ago, Ball-Toncic was diagnosed with colorectal cancer — just two weeks after beating breast cancer. That’s why she was on the south pole.

“I went with my kids on this amazing trip to Antarctica to celebrate getting over cancer, ironically. So I put off the check for about two months,” she said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This weekend, the Red Sox will have some special guests in Fort Meyers for spring training: Teens who are battling cancer and being treated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Jimmy Fund Clinic.

But listening to her body and connecting with her doctor might have saved her life: “We thought perhaps it was something more minor. But out of caution, we said, let's go in and get a colonoscopy.”

She had stage 2, nearly stage 3 cancer. The treatment was grueling.

“I'll put all 11 of my marathons together and running them back-to-back would be easier than what I just went through, seriously,” Ball-Toncic said.

But she’s here.

“Colorectal cancer is a preventable cancer, and that is why screening is so important,” said Kathy’s doctor at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Brandon Huffman.

He said cure rates, if detected early, are higher than 90%. That’s why scheduling a colonoscopy at age 45 is crucial.

The CDC has been recommending colonoscopies since the 90s as a way to screen for cancer.

Regardless of your age, paying attention to symptoms, while uncomfortable, also matters.

“Rectal bleeding, a change in bowel habits. Sometimes people have abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss. Others just have feeling overall weak or fatigued that's most common associated with anemia that is caused by the cancer,” he said.

Kathy, also a 9/11 survivor, has dedicated her many runs to raising money for cancer research.

“I've done this on that side and now I'm on this side and I am eternally grateful," she said, "that things like this even exist to help people like me.”

Now that this treatment is behind her, Kathy is ready for her next adventure: the Pan-Mass Challenge this summer, a bike ride to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber.