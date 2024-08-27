Marblehead

Police urge caution after coyote bites woman while jogging in Marblehead

Police, animal control and environmental police are aware of the situation and will be monitoring the area

By Munashe Kwangwari

Residents in Marblehead, Massachusetts, are being urged to take caution after police say a woman was bitten by an animal while jogging at a park.

The incident occurred Monday near Brown Street on the Marblehead Neck, according to Marblehead police, which is next to a wildlife sanctuary.

After an investigation by animal control and the animal inspector, it was determined that the biting animal was possibly a coyote.

The jogger is expected to be OK.

This is an isolated incident, police said, and the coyote may have been startled by the jogger, but even so, residents are being asked to stay alert.

