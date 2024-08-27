Police urge caution after coyote bites woman while jogging in Marblehead

Residents in Marblehead, Massachusetts, are being urged to take caution after police say a woman was bitten by an animal while jogging at a park.

The incident occurred Monday near Brown Street on the Marblehead Neck, according to Marblehead police, which is next to a wildlife sanctuary.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After an investigation by animal control and the animal inspector, it was determined that the biting animal was possibly a coyote.

The jogger is expected to be OK.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This is an isolated incident, police said, and the coyote may have been startled by the jogger, but even so, residents are being asked to stay alert.

Police, animal control and environmental police are aware of the situation and will be monitoring the area.