Marblehead student athletes will be allowed to compete despite teachers' strike

Marblehead's varsity football team is in the Elite 8, but the ongoing teachers' strike left Friday's game in jeopardy.

“It’s been scary for a lot of seniors. Norwood could’ve been our last game last week and we’re not done, whatsoever.”

It was unclear if extracurricular activities, including sports, could go on amid the strike. But Thursday afternoon came with good news as student-athletes gathered outside the superintendent's office to thank him for granting them permission to compete.

“Last year we made it to this point and we’re going up against the same team and they beat us last year. The circumstances are everything. We’ve got something special this year on the line & we have to go out there tomorrow night and show it. If we didn’t have the chance to tomorrow night, that would’ve been just the most devastating heartbreak for us," one student told NBC10 Boston.

“After taking time to do my due diligence and meet with the athletic director and our administrative team, I have determined that we can equitably and safely allow for high school athletic and extracurricular activities to take place as scheduled this weekend," interim Supt. John Robidoux said.

The cheer team has qualified for regionals and will also be able to compete. And the cross-country team can compete in the Division 2 all-state championship.

“I was in my house I was in my kitchen & my mom yelled you guys are running! And I was like thank god. And I texted the team. It was definitely a big sigh of relief," another student athlete said.