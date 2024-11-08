Labor unions

Marblehead teachers vote to go on strike starting Tuesday

The union said they are fighting for a contract that includes things like competitive wages, improved benefits around parental leave, and more transparency around issues of safety

By Thea DiGiammerino

Members of the Marblehead Educators Association vote to authorize a strike over contract negotiations.
Teachers in Marblehead, Massachusetts, are the latest in the state to authorize a strike, the Marblehead Education Association confirmed Friday.

The union said 99% of its educators voted to strike, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12. The union said they are fighting for a contract that includes things like a safety committee, additional recess time for younger students, access to bereavement leave for pregnancy loss, modern parental leave and competitive wages.

The decision comes the same week teachers in Gloucester and Beverly decided to strike over stalled contract negotiations in their communities.

Currently state law prohibits public employees from striking, though the measure has become increasingly common for educators in recent years, with some districts, like Newton earlier this year, seeing disruptions lasting for days or even weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

