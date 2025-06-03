What we know about the detention of Milford high school student by ICE

New details are emerging about the detention of a Milford, Massachusetts, high school student by ICE that has left the community feeling "helpless," amid an impending deadline set by a judge.

According to his attorney, Marcelo Gomes is being held in the Burlington Detention Center.

Per a judge’s order from Sunday afternoon, Gomes cannot be moved out of Massachusetts for 72 hours. So if the clock started then, that should give him until sometime Wednesday.

According to the Boston Globe though, another ruling says the government would need to give 48-hours notice before removing Gomes from Massachusetts.

ICE officials held a press conference Monday announcing the arrests of nearly 1,500 immigrants over the past month.

They say about half of them are accused of a range of crimes, from murder, to rape, to assault and drug trafficking. The other half were detained for civil immigration violations – which is where Gomes falls on that spectrum.

In fact, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said Monday that Gomes' father was the intended target.

"They made a traffic stop on that vehicle, which was the father’s vehicle, he was driving that vehicle, but like any local law enforcement officer, if you encounter someone that has a warrant, or like I said, is here illegally, we will take action on that," Lyons said. "We’re doing the job that ICE should have been doing all along, and we enforce all immigration laws.”

Lyons insisted that Gomes is being given due process and will go before a judge where he will have the opportunity to post bail.

"Unless ICE has additional info that would substantiate that this individual had some criminal involvement, he should be released," Gov. Maura Healey said.

It's unclear when Gomes may appear before a judge.