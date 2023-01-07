Marcus Smart Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Guard's Knee

Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart.

Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.

Marcus Smart limped to the locker room without assistance after going down on the court. Marcus sat on a chair in the tunnel, massaged his left knee and tried to jog before deciding to go back with team trainers for a closer look. #Celtics — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 8, 2023

The Celtics officially labeled the injury as a left knee contusion.

Smart told the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn after the game that he doesn't believe the knee injury is serious. The 28-year-old guard will have an MRI on Sunday to get a better picture of the injury.

Smart missing any amount of games would be a setback for the Celtics. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and a very good playmaker averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game this season.

If Smart does miss time, the Celtics could move Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup. Brogdon or Derrick White could run the offense with that unit.

The Celtics are back in action Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.