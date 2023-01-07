Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Guard's Knee

By Nick Goss

Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart

Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Celtics officially labeled the injury as a left knee contusion.

Smart told the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn after the game that he doesn't believe the knee injury is serious. The 28-year-old guard will have an MRI on Sunday to get a better picture of the injury.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics #Spurs

— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) <a href="https://twitter.com/GwashburnGlobe/status/1611903468632932352

Smart missing any amount of games would be a setback for the Celtics. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and a very good playmaker averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game this season.

If Smart does miss time, the Celtics could move Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup. Brogdon or Derrick White could run the offense with that unit. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 29 mins ago

Police Looking to Identify Man in Connection to South Boston Carjacking

First Alert Weather 46 mins ago

Bright and Seasonable Sunday Afternoon

The Celtics are back in action Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us