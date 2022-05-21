Local

BOSTON

Marcus Smart Makes Paul Pierce-Like Return After Leaving Game 3 Vs. Heat With Injury

Smart's admirable return to the game sparked plenty of reaction on social media, and there was no shortage of Pierce references

By Justin Leger

Marcus Smart had his own Paul Pierce moment during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The C's guard went down with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter and writhed in pain before being helped off the court. All signs pointed toward Smart missing the remainder of the game, and potentially the series.

Minutes later, Smart sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy. He reentered the game in a dramatic moment reminiscent of the famous Pierce wheelchair game in the 2008 NBA Finals, then drilled a 3 on his first shot attempt.

Smart's admirable return to the game sparked plenty of reaction on social media, and there was no shortage of Pierce references:

