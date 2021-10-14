Smart Suspended for Celtics' Next Preseason Game After Reportedly Missing Flight

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart will be suspended for the team's NBA preseason game, according to a new report.

Smart breached a team rule and won't play the game against Miami, Athletic and Stadium reporter Shams Charania said Thursday, citing sources.

Coach Ime Udoka didn't say what rule Smart broke when asked about the suspension Thursday, preferring to keep the matter internal. He did say Smart was "remorseful."

But ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said, citing a source, that Smart had missed a Celtics team flight.

Smart missed the team flight to Orlando, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/jsE7GlYFkN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2021

Charania had reported that "Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami."

The Celtics will suspend guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason game vs. Miami due to breaching team rule, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

Ime Udoka is keeping Marcus Smart's violation internal, but says that Marcus is remorseful pic.twitter.com/B9bd61d3YN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 14, 2021

The guard had missed Wednesday's game in Orlando -- he was one of several players rested, the team said.

The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday that Al Horford had tested positive for COVID-19.

A pair of Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, have been quarantining because they'd tested positive for COVID.

