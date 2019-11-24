Margaritas in Lexington Has Closed

Another location of a local chain of Mexican restaurants has closed.

According to several sources, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Lexington has shut down, with a Facebook post from the Bedford Street spot saying that yesterday was its last day, inviting customers to "stop in for one last toast to all of the great memories we've shared with you all." The Lexington location of the chain, which first opened approximately ten years ago, is the second outlet in the local area to shutter over the past year or so, as its Medford location closed its doors toward the end of 2018.

It appears that locations of Margaritas in Framingham, Methuen, Northborough, Revere, and Waltham remain in operation, as well as its other outlets elsewhere in New England and in the Mid-Atlantic states (the chain is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH).

The address for the now-closed Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Lexington was 438 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA, 02420. The website for the chain is at https://www.margs.com/

(The closing of Margaritas in Lexington was also reported by bedford-business.com)

by Marc Hurwitz

