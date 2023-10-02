Mariah Carey will stop in Boston on her newly-announced holiday tour

She doesn't want a lot for Christmas.

But the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is bringing her festive holiday show on the road this year, including a stop at Boston's TD Garden.

The Merry Christmas One And All Tour will kick off on Nov. 15 in Highland, California, and wrap up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. Carey will be in Boston on Dec. 11.

Tickets go on sale on Friday for the general public, and several presales will begin Wednesday.

Carey joked on X that the "actual defrosting has begun," referencing a social media joke that the pop star thaws out every year ahead of the holiday season to spread cheer and reclaim her thrown as Queen of Christmas.

The singer/songwriter released her first Christmas album — "Merry Christmas" — back in 1994, which featured the now inescapable holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas is You." Carey's holiday popularity has reached stratospheric heights in recent years, with "Christmas" hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, a quarter century after its initial release.

Here's a full list of dates for Carey's upcoming holiday tour:

Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Although mostly recognized by younger generations these days for her holiday hits — which also include "Oh Santa!" and "When Christmas Comes," Carey is among the best selling artists in the world, having penned her 18 out of her 19 number one singles like "We Belong Together," "Hero" and "Touch My Body."