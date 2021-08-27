Local

Massachusetts

Marine From Mass. Among U.S. Service Members Killed in Kabul Bombing: Source

Johanny Rosario, of Lawrence, died in the deadly attack in Afghanistan

Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla | U.S. Marine Corps | via Reuters

One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was from Massachusetts, a source has confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Johanny Rosario, of Lawrence, died in the deadly attack in Afghanistan as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days.

A retaliatory U.S. drone strike early Saturday in eastern Afghanistan killed a member of the country's Islamic State affiliate, U.S. Central Command said. President Joe Biden has laid responsibility for Thursday's suicide bombing on that offshoot extremist group which is an enemy both to the West and to Afghanistan's Taliban and is known for especially lethal attacks.

At least 113 Afghans were killed and 180 injured in Thursday's attacks outside Kabul airport, according to an unnamed Afghan Health Ministry source. 13 U.S. servicemen were also killed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MassachusettsAfghanistanlawrenceKabuljohanny rosario
