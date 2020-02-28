Marine Under Investigation for Emerson College Death Won’t Be Indicted

The U.S. Marine Corps troop under investigation in the death of an Emerson College student who succumbed to injuries he sustained in a fight in Boston in September, will not be indicted.

A Suffolk County grand jury voted Friday to not return an indictment against the marine.

That marine had been under investigation since 19-year-old Daniel Hollis, a Hopedale High School grad and member of Emerson's lacrosse team, died after hitting his head while reportedly trying to break up a fight between his group of friends and another group of people on Sept. 28, 2019, in Allston.

Hollis was hospitalized for days due to the injuries his brain sustained and died Oct. 2.

"The Grand Jury has spoken and we respect its findings, however difficult they are to hear. The investigation that preceded the Grand Jury’s vote was incredibly thorough and painstakingly detailed," a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins read.

Although the marine had been under investigation in the homicide case, he never faced charges.

Hollis' family was not pleased with the grand jury decision and responded in a written statement:

"Sadly, the grand jury did not vote in favor of indictment regarding the individual(s) who were involved in the attack that caused irreparable brain damage and ultimately Dan's death. We still do not have all of the answers to our questions of what took place that night but will be able to finally sit down with our investigative team and learn what they discovered in the near future. We are in shock. We are angry. We are sad. And we have no further comment until we learn more about the evidence collected during the investigation."

Hollis was a student-athlete who was majoring in marketing communications.