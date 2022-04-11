Mario Batali Trial Set to Begin Next Month

Attorneys for celebrity chef Mario Batali and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office appeared in court in Boston Monday to deal with a number of motions related to his upcoming indecent assault trial.

Batali, who appeared in court virtually, is accused of forcibly kissing and groping the victim after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusation.

The incident is said to have occurred in 2017 in a now defunct restaurant in the Back Bay near Eataly, the restaurant he opened in the Prudential Center. Batali has since given up his financial interest in various restaurants following other accusations of sexual harassment and the kind of work treatment his employees endured in the workplace.

Issues discussed at Monday's hearing included witnesses, details about the alleged victim's background that will be admitted at trial and her text messages.

Attorneys for Batali delcined to comment Monday afternoon. They are set to return to court later this month for at least one more hearing. THe trial is set to begin on May 9.