Market Basket

What does renewed family drama mean for Market Basket shoppers?

In a news release, Market Basket's Board of Directors said the grocery chain will continue to provide its customers superior products and service at prices they have come to expect

By Alysha Palumbo

There's renewed family drama for Market Basket this week, leaving shoppers wondering if they'll be affected like they were more than a decade ago.

The supermarket chain said Wednesday that its board had placed CEO Arthur T. Demoulas on paid administrative leave, accusing him of planning a work stoppage.

It was back in 2014 when the company fired "Artie T." – leading to six weeks of protests and boycotts in support of the popular grocery chain boss – before Arthur S. Demoulas and the company’s other shareholders agreed to sell their shares back to him.

This time around, the Board has placed Artie T. on paid administrative leave, along with several other employees -- and opened an investigation into his alleged actions of “improper retaliation.”

The board has accused Arthur T. Demoulas of planning a work stoppage and placed him on leave Wednesday.

Artie T. says he was ousted by his three sisters and their three appointed Board members.

The Board says Artie T. refused to lay out a succession plan that didn’t involve appointing his children to succeed him, without consideration of the majority owners.

It alleges he and other minority shareholders planned to have workers walk off the job as a form of retaliation against the Board.

“He’s not terminated, he’s under a leave of absence and the Board is going to do an investigation into some activities around a potential work stoppage led by the CEO," Market Basket Board Director Steven Collins said. “There’s evidence that there was organizing for a future in the near-term work stoppage.”

A spokesperson for Artie T. said in a statement, “The company is currently operating at its peak performance and the notion that this Board is going to conduct an investigation is a farcical cover for a hostile takeover.”

The Board insists this renewed family drama will not lead to any increased prices at your local store, or any job losses for its associates.

One shopper tells NBC10 Boston, "If prices remain the same then the customers won’t care really who’s running the place as long as they’re paying low prices.”

