How Market Basket's shoppers and workers got CEO Artie T. his job back in 2014

Two weeks after Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was put on leave, the supermarket's leadership remains tight-lipped regarding the ongoing dispute among the company's leadership.

While this latest tension stays in limbo, Grant Welker of the Boston Business Journal joins us for another deep dive on the grocery's store internal drama, of which there is no shortage of.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We walk through the New England company's humble beginnings as a Greek market in Lowell, its expansion and the friction within the Demoulas family.

This time, we're taking a closer look at 2014's infamous rallies, in response to "Artie T's" firing. Workers and customers banded together in support of the ousted CEO, and Welker describes the massive pressure put on the company's cash flow, and how Arthur T. was eventually restored as leader of Market Basket.