New England

Market Basket board puts beloved CEO Arthur T. Demoulas on leave

The board said "Artie T." is accused of planning a work stoppage and is on paid administrative leave.

By Mike Pescaro

Employees and customers hold a rally in support of Arthur T. Demoulas and Market Basket.
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

More than a decade after Market Basket employees went to bat for their ousted CEO, his position is in jeopardy again.

The supermarket chain said Wednesday in a letter to employees that its board had placed Arthur T. Demoulas, the CEO and a minority shareholder, on paid administrative leave, along with "several other employees working with him."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Demoulas — known to his workers as "Artie T." — was at the center of a memorable labor battle in the summer of 2014 when he was fired. The board was controlled at the time by a different branch of the family led by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas.

That summer, workers held massive protests outside Market Basket stores, with shoppers boycotting it and going to competitors instead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In the board's letter, it said it was investigating "credible allegations that the CEO began to plan a disruption of the business and operations of Market Basket. The Board believes that these steps were taken by Mr. Demoulas and others in retaliation against the Board for requiring that the CEO work collaboratively with the Board regarding basic company operations and plans."

In a press release, the store said Demoulas is accused of planning a work stoppage.

The board assured employees in its letter that their jobs and benefits are not in jeopardy.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Malden 1 min ago

LIVE VIDEO: Smoke pours from Malden home as firefighters battle blaze

Patriots Talk Podcast 6 mins ago

Patriots OTA takeaways: Maye improves, but offense still a step behind

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article tagged under:

New EnglandMassachusettsNew Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us