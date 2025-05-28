Market Basket board puts beloved CEO Arthur T. Demoulas on leave

More than a decade after Market Basket employees went to bat for their ousted CEO, his position is in jeopardy again.

The supermarket chain said Wednesday in a letter to employees that its board had placed Arthur T. Demoulas, the CEO and a minority shareholder, on paid administrative leave, along with "several other employees working with him."

Demoulas — known to his workers as "Artie T." — was at the center of a memorable labor battle in the summer of 2014 when he was fired. The board was controlled at the time by a different branch of the family led by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas.

That summer, workers held massive protests outside Market Basket stores, with shoppers boycotting it and going to competitors instead.

In the board's letter, it said it was investigating "credible allegations that the CEO began to plan a disruption of the business and operations of Market Basket. The Board believes that these steps were taken by Mr. Demoulas and others in retaliation against the Board for requiring that the CEO work collaboratively with the Board regarding basic company operations and plans."

In a press release, the store said Demoulas is accused of planning a work stoppage.

The board assured employees in its letter that their jobs and benefits are not in jeopardy.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.