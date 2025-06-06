Market Basket

Market Basket saga: A deep dive into supermarket's history, family infighting

Grant Welker, a reporter at Boston Business Journal and coauthor of "We Are Market Basket," joins us for an in-depth look at a century of history that turned a local market in Lowell into a major New England food retailer — plus the family dynamics that are shaping the ongoing conflict

By Matt Fortin

The Market Basket that New Englanders know and love today began as a small Greek food market in Lowell, Massachusetts, over 100 years ago — but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Demoulas family.

As Grant Welker of the Boston Business Journal reports, Market Basket began in 1917 as Demoulas Market. It was opened by Athanasios “Arthur” Demoulas, who immigrated from Greece. He is the grandfather of CEO Arthur T., as well as his cousin, Arthur S.

Over the following decades, the Demoulas family's market weathered the Great Depression, expanded to new heights and was eventually renamed Market Basket.

We go in-depth on what's happening behind the scenes at Market Basket after its well-known CEO as placed on administrative leave. Hear what the person who wrote the book on this topic thinks will happen next.

But two untimely deaths and growing infighting within the Demoulas family made for a turbulent battle over control and direction of the growing supermarket company.

Welker joins NBC10 Boston for another conversation about Market Basket amid the ongoing situation that has legendary CEO "Artie T." on leave — and many wondering what will come next. Welker explains whether what's happened in the past can give us any clues as to what the future holds.

