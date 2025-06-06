Market Basket saga: A deep dive into supermarket's history, family infighting

The Market Basket that New Englanders know and love today began as a small Greek food market in Lowell, Massachusetts, over 100 years ago — but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Demoulas family.

As Grant Welker of the Boston Business Journal reports, Market Basket began in 1917 as Demoulas Market. It was opened by Athanasios “Arthur” Demoulas, who immigrated from Greece. He is the grandfather of CEO Arthur T., as well as his cousin, Arthur S.

Over the following decades, the Demoulas family's market weathered the Great Depression, expanded to new heights and was eventually renamed Market Basket.

But two untimely deaths and growing infighting within the Demoulas family made for a turbulent battle over control and direction of the growing supermarket company.

Welker joins NBC10 Boston for another conversation about Market Basket amid the ongoing situation that has legendary CEO "Artie T." on leave — and many wondering what will come next. Welker explains whether what's happened in the past can give us any clues as to what the future holds.