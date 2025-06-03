Market Basket

Market Basket saga: Why the CEO is on leave, and what's going to happen next?

We're diving into the behind-the-scenes of the latest drama at New England's beloved supermarket where customers go to get "more for your dollar"

By Matt Fortin

Market Basket's leadership has been in the news yet again, after CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was placed on leave by the supermarket chain's board amid allegations that he was staging a work stoppage.

This is the same CEO whose firing a decade ago prompted widespread protests and boycotts, before he was eventually reinstated. This time, he's calling the move by the board an attempt at a "hostile takeover."

So what's the deal with all of this? Grant Welker of the Boston Business Journal wrote the book on it — literally. He co-authored "We Are Market Basket", which chronicles the events of 2014. He joins us for an in-depth conversation on the latest drama at the beloved New England institution, and shares whether he believes there will be a repeat of 2014 following last week's big ousting.

