Market Basket employees surprised with bonuses a decade after protests

A decade after the Market Basket protests, CEO Arthur T. Demoulas surprised employees with bonuses this week, according to The Boston Globe.

Employees who've been with the New England grocer for about two years are eligible for bonuses, which the company provides at various times throughout the year, according to the Globe.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It was unclear how many employees received bonuses Wednesday or the total amount given. However, the paper reports they surprised $15 million.

Ten years ago, workers and shoppers rallied and boycotted Market Basket to save its ousted CEO.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The chaos surrounding the grocery chain stemmed from a family feud dating back to the 1970s.

CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was long praised by Market Basket employees and loyal customers. He was fired in 2014 — his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas, heads the branch of the family that controlled the board.

With "Artie T." representing the store's commitment to low prices and fair treatment of workers, huge protests formed outside Market Basket stores all summer, with shoppers boycotting it in favor of rival grocers.

Ultimately, shareholders agreed to sell a majority stake to Arthur T. Demoulas' faction, putting him back in control of the company.

Market Basket has stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island.