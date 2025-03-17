Market Basket released a St. Patrick's Day playlist. We have questions

Market Basket -- the popular New England grocery store chain -- released its own "St. Patrick's Day Party Playlist" over the weekend, giving people a soundtrack for the holiday.

"Get ready to shamrock and roll!" the company said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

But they mostly went for Boston vibes over true Irish tunes.

"I'm Shipping Up To Boston," by the Dropkick Murphys kicked off the playlist, but some of the other songs were less related to the holiday.

"Rock And Roll All Nite," by KISS was next, and "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey made the list as well. "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC seemed like another odd choice.

There were many bands with local ties, including Aerosmith's "Dream On" and "Walk This Way," Boston's "More Than a Feeling" and the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?"

And there were a few others that had more of a St. Patrick's Day feel, including tunes by Flogging Molly, The Blarney Lads and The High Kings.

In all, the playlist included 36 songs, with a total running time of about two hours. You can check out the full playlist on Spotify.