Market Basket says CEO shakeup is strictly business

The board of Market Basket is releasing new details after the company placed CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and several other executives on leave this week.

The corporate disruption clearly hasn't slowed business down at the Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts. The parking lot was full on Friday afternoon.

But one of the main concerns cited by customers we spoke with is that prices would increase because of the shift in management. Board members said that won't happen and that all trucks are making their scheduled deliveries and addressed some other reasons for placing their CEO on leave.

The board placed Demoulas on leave after claiming he hadn't provided them with a budget in more than five years and shut them out of succession planning. They say as a form of retaliation, Demoulas was planning a work stoppage.

In response, Demoulas said that under his leadership, "The company is currently operating at its peak performance and the notion that this board is going to conduct an investigation is a farcical cover for a hostile takeover.”

Jay Hachigian, chairman of the board at Market Basket, disputed that allegation.

“This is not a family dispute. This is a matter simply between the board and the CEO," he said. "This is really a matter strictly between the board and the CEO."

We did speak with some customers who say if Demoulas is let go they will not shop here. The board here at Market Basket says there is still an ongoing investigation.