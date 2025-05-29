Timeline: The history of Market Basket and the Demoulas family conflict

Beloved New England grocer Market Basket is again embroiled in a leadership conflict that could ultimately impact its loyal shoppers.

The supermarket chain said Wednesday that its board had placed CEO Arthur T. Demoulas on paid administrative leave, accusing him of planning a work stoppage. The tension in the leadership ranks dates back to the 1970s. Here's a brief history of the business and the family.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

1917: Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas opened the family's first food store on Dummer Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.

1954: The store was sold to two of the couple's sons - George and Telemachus. The brothers would expand the company to multiple locations.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

1964: The brothers form DeMoulas Super Markets to consolidate their growing chain under one business entity.

1971: George dies. His son Arthur S. Demoulas will become head of that branch of the family.

1975: The Demoulas family opened its first "Market Basket" store in Salem, New Hampshire, thus the chain as we know it today was born.

The board has accused Arthur T. Demoulas of planning a work stoppage and placed him on leave Wednesday.

1990: Arthur S. files a lawsuit alleging that Telemachus' side of the family had "usurped" corporate control through unlawful means after George's death. After a bitter legal battle, the courts sided with George's side of the family, awarding them a small controlling stake of the company.

2008: Despite past strife, Telemachus' son Arthur T. Demoulas - or Artie T. - is tapped as CEO to lead the company.

June 2014: Arthur S. led a push for Artie T's dismissal, claiming the CEO failed to maximize shareholder returns and allow the board of directors proper authority.

Summer 2014: Artie T. was well-liked among workers and customers, who considered him to represent the store's commitment to low prices and fair treatment of workers. Weeks of protests and shopper boycotts ensued following his firing.

August 2014: Shareholders agreed to sell a majority stake to Artie T's side of the dispute, giving him back control of operations.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images

May 2025: The company board placed Artie T. on paid administrative leave, saying he was planning a work stoppage. Board members describe the reasons as similar to what caused the breakdown in 2014 - that Artie T. wasn't giving the board proper authority.