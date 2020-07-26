Markey, Kennedy Face Off in Senate Debate Sunday Night

A highly-anticipated primary debate between two U.S. Senate candidates will air live on NBC10 Boston and NECN Sunday at 7 p.m. Telemundo Boston will rebroadcast the debate soon after at 11 p.m.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy will face off for an hour in a closed studio, each aiming to take a step ahead in a race that features few policy differences.

"It seems to me that this will be less about issue positions and more about scoring points," University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Political Science Professor Shannon Jenkins said. "After having watched the last debate and how the campaign is playing out, I think both candidates will come out swinging."

This showing Sunday night will be the first of three televised U.S. Senate Democratic debates scheduled for the summer of 2020.

The competition is heating up between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.

A recent June 8 debate between Markey and Kennedy saw the two exchange more pointed jabs as both sought to position themselves as the distinctly progressive candidate.

Polls have tightened in recent weeks. Kennedy held an early 14-point lead in September 2019, when he first announced his intent to run. That figure has more recently slimmed to a six-point advantage.

Strict guidelines will be enforced to ensure the debate remains safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and adheres to public health guidelines.

“Candidates will enter the building at staggered times with a limited number of staff allowed inside. The debate is closed to the public and will not have a live audience,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the NBCUniversal Boston Owned Properties and Regional Sports Networks. “Masks will be worn during the broadcast and social distancing guidelines will be maintained at all times for the well-being of the candidates and our employees.”