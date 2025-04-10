Marlborough crash closes Route 20 near Northborough line

Police in Northborough, Massachusetts, say a major road is closed after a crash in neighboring Marlborough.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Route 20 in Marlborough, according to Northborough police.

The eastbound side of the road is closed at the town line, and police are asking people to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.