Marlborough

Man dies in Marlborough house fire

Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home, but he did not survive

By Thea DiGiammerino

The scene of a fatal house fire in Marlborough, Massachusetts on May 12, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

One person has died after being pulled from a burning home in Marlborough, Massachusetts on Monday.

Firefighters first responded to the home on Hanlon Drive after multiple 911 calls around 4:30 a.m., the Marlborough Fire Department said. When they arrived, the house was well involved in flames. Witnesses warned them the owner was likely still inside.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fighting heavy flames and smoke, firefighters searched the home and found the occupant unconscious and unresponsive in a bathroom. Two firefighters pulled the man from the home through a bedroom window to an awaiting ambulance.

Fire officials noted that shortly after they found the man, the roof and portions of a wall collapsed, and all firefighters were ordered out.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Despite the efforts of the crews on scene, the man did not survive. He has not been publicly identified.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Marlborough Fire Department, Marlborough Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office. Investigators believe it started in an upstairs living area of the home.

The Southborough Fire Department assisted on the scene, and the Northborough and Hudson Fire Departments responded to provide station coverage.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

First great white shark of the season confirmed off Massachusetts

Karen Read 5 hours ago

No Karen Read trial Tuesday due to ‘unavoidable circumstances'

Boston Celtics 14 hours ago

Latest on Tatum's scary leg injury in Celtics' Game 4 loss to Knicks

This article tagged under:

Marlborough
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us