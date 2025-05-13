Man dies in Marlborough house fire

One person has died after being pulled from a burning home in Marlborough, Massachusetts on Monday.

Firefighters first responded to the home on Hanlon Drive after multiple 911 calls around 4:30 a.m., the Marlborough Fire Department said. When they arrived, the house was well involved in flames. Witnesses warned them the owner was likely still inside.

Fighting heavy flames and smoke, firefighters searched the home and found the occupant unconscious and unresponsive in a bathroom. Two firefighters pulled the man from the home through a bedroom window to an awaiting ambulance.

Fire officials noted that shortly after they found the man, the roof and portions of a wall collapsed, and all firefighters were ordered out.

Despite the efforts of the crews on scene, the man did not survive. He has not been publicly identified.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Marlborough Fire Department, Marlborough Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office. Investigators believe it started in an upstairs living area of the home.

The Southborough Fire Department assisted on the scene, and the Northborough and Hudson Fire Departments responded to provide station coverage.