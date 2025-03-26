Animals

Marlborough man arrested after discovery of 96 dead animals in Sturbridge

The MSPCA and police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, say Andrew Sebastiano is facing 96 counts of animal cruelty and 96 counts of animal cruelty by custodian

By Mike Pescaro

MSPCA-Angell

Dozens of dead animals were found last week in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, leading to the arrest of a Marlborough man.

Sturbridge police and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday that 96 animals were found dead one week earlier at a piece of property rented by Andrew Sebastiano.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The animals included pigs, rabbits, chickens, geese and ducks.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Marlborough resident was arrested Tuesday, police and the MSPCA said. He was arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court on 96 counts of animal cruelty and 96 counts of animal cruelty by custodian, both subsequent offenses.

"This is an extremely disturbing case of animal cruelty, none like I have seen in my career," Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said in a statement. "The sheer number of animals that suffered and perished is truly heartbreaking."

MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler said Sebastiano left the property in February.

"We're grateful to Sturbridge Police for collaborating with us on this and helping find the suspect," Schindler said in a statement. "This was a devastating scene, and we wish that we had been able to intercede in the weeks before these animals perished, but, unfortunately, the call came too late."

An adult dog was seized when Sebastiano was arrested, authorities said. That animal is in the care of MSPCA-Angell. No information about its condition has been released.

Sebastiano previously pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in 2021 and was sentenced to probation, the MSPCA said.

"Our current legal framework for addressing animal cruelty in Massachusetts is long overdue for additional tools, beyond the current statutes," Schindler said. "Not all offenses are or should be treated equally, but that's often what happens in our current system."

The MSPCA said it supports legislation being considered in the state that would bar people convicted of animal cruelty from owning an animal for at least five years.

Sebastiano was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 1, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

More on animal cruelty

Quincy 11 hours ago

Quincy man who put caged raccoon over fire pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Meriden Mar 25

Conn. animal control seeks answers after emaciated dog found without her puppies

Sterling Mar 20

42 animals, living and dead, removed from Connecticut home

This article tagged under:

AnimalsMassachusettsMarlboroughSturbridge
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us