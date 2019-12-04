Maroon 5 to Perform at Fenway Park in June 2020

Grammy award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 is set to join the lineup of Fenway Park’s summer concerts in 2020.

The band, best known for the songs “Girls Like You," “Moves Like Jagger” and “Sugar” will play at the iconic Boston venue on June 24, 2020. The 2020 tour includes the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career, according to LiveNation.

Joining the band will be Grammy-nominated R&B artist Leon Bridges and Nantucket-born Meghan Trainor, best known for her hit “All About That Bass”.

Other artists performing at Fenway next summer include Billy Joel, where he'll break a record, singer-songwriter and New England native James Taylor, as well as Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer in one big show.

Tickets to Maroon 5’s concert go on sale to the general public Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. on the band’s website.