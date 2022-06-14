Local

car crash

Married Couple From RI Dies in Seekonk Car Crash

A Jeep smashed into the couple's Corvette as the car cut into Massachusetts Route 44, prosecutors said

A married couple from Rhode Island have been identified as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts.

Authorities said Tuesday that 70-year-old Robert Langevin, of Pawtucket, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m. Monday with his wife Winifred, also 70, in the passenger seat.

Authorities say he tried to cross Route 44 and was struck by a Jeep, that tried to swerve out of the way. The woman driving "had no opportunity to do so as the Corvette had cut right in front of her vehicle," the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Winifred Langevin was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert Langevin died at the hospital.

Prosecutors said it didn't immediately appear that criminal charges would be filed, but the investigation was continuing Tuesday.

