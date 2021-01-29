Marshfield Woman Accused of Stabbing Husband to Death

A Marshfield woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband is due in court Friday, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Massachusetts State Police arrested 46-year-old Christine Ricci Thursday and charged her with one count of murder. She is due to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Marshfield police found her husband, Michael Ricci, suffering from stab wounds at 679 Moraine Street shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday while responding to a 911 call. The 51-year-old man was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marshfield Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.