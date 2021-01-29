Local

death investigation

Marshfield Woman Accused of Stabbing Husband to Death

Michael Ricci, 51, was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Marshfield woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband is due in court Friday, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Massachusetts State Police arrested 46-year-old Christine Ricci Thursday and charged her with one count of murder. She is due to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court Friday.

Marshfield police found her husband, Michael Ricci, suffering from stab wounds at 679 Moraine Street shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday while responding to a 911 call. The 51-year-old man was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marshfield Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Local

This article tagged under:

death investigationMassachusetts State PolicestabbingMarshfieldPlymouth County District Attorney's Office
