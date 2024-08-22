Marshfield woman convicted of fatally stabbing Boston firefighter husband set for sentencing

A woman convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder in the 2021 stabbing of her Boston firefighter husband is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Christine Ricci, 49, was convicted Aug. 2 on charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 28, 2021, stabbing death of her husband, 51-year-old Michael Ricci, 51, in their Moraine Street home.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said the couple argued before Ricci grabbed a knife, stabbing her husband twice, in the chest and upper back.

"This is an awful tragedy," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement immediately after the incident. "Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A woman suffered a medical emergency while in court after allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

In a court appearance after her arrest, Ricci collapsed due to a medical emergency, with the judge clearing the courtroom. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.