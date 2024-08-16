Massachusetts

Fla. woman killed in moped crash on Martha's Vineyard, police say

Investigators believe Julia Harris, who was driving the moped, lost control, crossed the median of the road and hit a Jeep Wrangler headed the other way

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A crash between a moped and a Jeep on Martha's Vineyard Thursday left a woman from Florida dead and two other women hurt, Massachusetts State Police said.

Julia Harris, a 41-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Seaview Avenue in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators believe Harris, who was driving the moped, lost control, crossed the median of the road and hit a Jeep Wrangler headed the other way. While she was pronounced dead at the scene, her passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Boston, was injured, but is in stable condition after being flown to a Boston hospital, police said.

Both women on the moped had helmets on, investigators found.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There were several women in the Jeep, one of whom had minor injuries, according to police, who were still investigating what happened Friday.

More Martha's Vineyard news

Massachussets Aug 12

Frustration on Martha's Vineyard boiling over after Steamship Authority cancellations

Massachusetts Jun 21

On wealthy Martha's Vineyard, costly housing is forcing workers out and threatening public safety

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFloridaMartha's Vineyard
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us