Man dies after falling from ladder at work site on Martha's Vineyard

The man was working at an apartment building construction site in Edgartown when he fell from a second-story ladder onto a cement basement floor, according to investigators

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts man has died after falling from a ladder at a construction site on Martha's Vineyard Tuesday.

The man, 32-year-old Jose Luis Collaguazo Crespo of Fall River, was working at an apartment building construction site in Edgartown when he fell from a second-story ladder onto a cement basement floor around 7:45 a.m., according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was an accident and at this time, there is no criminal investigation, though the DA said they will continue to monitor the situation. Any potential negligence by the developer would be a civil case.

More details were not immediately available.

