Martha's Vineyard Mexican restaurant coming to Boston's Back Bay?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a Mexican restaurant on Martha's Vineyard may be expanding to Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page, Shack Foods of Back Bay LLC has petitioned change its DBA to El Barco, with the address given being 50 Dalton Street. This also happens to be the address of a location of Summer Shack, and restaurateur Patrick Lyons is behind both Summer Shack and El Barco, so it appears that if approved, the latter would apparently replace the former. More should be known about the plans by late next week after the hearing and possible approval, so stay tuned for updates.

The Martha's Vineyard location of El Barco debuted in 2024, offering tacos, burritos, margaritas, and more. Its website can be found at https://elbarcomv.com/ while the website for the proposed location in Boston will be at https://elbarcoboston.com/

