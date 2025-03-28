Boston Restaurant Talk

Martha's Vineyard Mexican restaurant coming to Boston's Back Bay?

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/El Barco

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a Mexican restaurant on Martha's Vineyard may be expanding to Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a licensing board hearing page, Shack Foods of Back Bay LLC has petitioned change its DBA to El Barco, with the address given being 50 Dalton Street. This also happens to be the address of a location of Summer Shack, and restaurateur Patrick Lyons is behind both Summer Shack and El Barco, so it appears that if approved, the latter would apparently replace the former. More should be known about the plans by late next week after the hearing and possible approval, so stay tuned for updates.

The Martha's Vineyard location of El Barco debuted in 2024, offering tacos, burritos, margaritas, and more. Its website can be found at https://elbarcomv.com/ while the website for the proposed location in Boston will be at https://elbarcoboston.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

New Hampshire 5 mins ago

Police seek tips in ‘suspicious death' of newborn baby found in Manchester, NH pond

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us