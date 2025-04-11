Martin Luther King III, Embrace Boston to mark 60th anniversary of 1965 Freedom Rally

On April 23, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights leaders led a defining moment in the civil rights movement, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic change, powered by a rally that drew over 20,000 people to Boston Common.

They protested the deep-seated racial inequities in housing and education during a monumental march that illuminated the struggles faced by countless individuals and mobilized the community toward greater equality.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Sixty years later, Embrace Boston, Everyone250, and the City of Boston will honor the historic event with the 60th Anniversary of the 1965 Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 26, from 12-2:30 p.m. at The Embrace on Boston Common. Event organizers say the rally will commemorate this pivotal moment in history and serve as a reflection of the progress achieved and the ongoing challenges in the fight for social and racial justice.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Martin Luther King III will speak at the event. As the eldest son of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, organizers say his participation underscores the rally's continuing relevance and the commitment to advancing the legacy of advocacy for freedom and equality.

"King’s presence is particularly poignant amid contemporary issues of division and discrimination, as it highlights the ongoing need to address unresolved societal issues that Dr. King warned about. Martin Luther King, III’s involvement serves as a powerful reminder that America's choices in policy and power define who is allowed to dream. The rally will emphasize the importance of choosing community over chaos, advocating for spaces where democracy is lived and where social infrastructure supports genuine connection and progress," organizers said in a statement.

Other key speakers and attendees will include Boston Mayor Michelle Wu; president and CEO of the American City Coalition and lead pastor at Twelfth Baptist Church Reverend Willie Brodrick; president and CEO at Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and National NAACP Board of Director Dr. Michael Curry; and director of the Racial Justice Program at the American Civil Liberties Union Massachusetts Traci Griffith.

As attendees from over 100 organizations gather at the Parkman Bandstand, organizers say they will join a collective effort to honor the past and advocate for a future that upholds freedom and human dignity.

A highlight of the event will be a special presentation by the Everyone250 coalition and the City of Boston to designate the Charles Street entrance to The Boston Common as "1965 Freedom Rally Square." ACLU MA, in partnership with Everyone250, will power a march down Boylston Street to retrace the culminating steps of community members who took a stand in 1965 from Copley Square to the corner of Boylston Street and Charles Street.

"This ceremonial act will honor Boston's vibrant legacy of freedom and activism, serving as a poignant reminder of the commitment to continue the struggle for justice and equality that began six decades ago," organizers said.

The dedication will take place at 11 a.m. at the corner of Boylston Street and Charles Street prior to the main rally.

"As the nation grapples with pressing issues echoing the civil rights struggles of the past—underlining the importance of this anniversary—Embrace Boston and Everyon250 invites the community to stand together in honoring this milestone," organizers said. "This gathering is an opportunity not just to reflect on history, but to actively participate in shaping a future grounded in social and racial justice. Everyone is encouraged to unite, ensuring that Boston remains a formidable force for freedom, just as Dr. King envisioned."

For additional information and to register for the event, visit the registration link here.