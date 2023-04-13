Martin Richard Foundation Announces Boston Marathon 2023 MR8 Tribute Team

The MR8 Tribute Team will run the 2023 Boston Marathon in honor of then-8-year-old Martin Richard and in remembrance of the 10-year anniversary of the violent attack at the 2013 marathon. Fifty runners will take on the Boston Marathon course to Run For Martin in solidarity to commemorate his life and his love for community, friends, and family. Although Team MR8 celebrated its Final Finish in 2020, long-time Team MR8 veterans will join Martin’s brother, Team Captain Henry Richard, Martin’s teachers, coaches, and friends in promoting his lasting legacy of fairness and his message, No More Hurting People, Peace.

“When we think about Martin, we think about all of his friends and classmates who are now eighteen and taking on the world as young adults,” said Bill Richard, co-founder of the Martin Richard Foundation. “We are so proud of how actively engaged they were over the last ten years in improving themselves and their community and the example they have set for the next generation of young people. This is an important year for so many reasons but mostly because these young people give us hope.”

Since 2014, over 1,000 runners have raced over 23,000 miles and raised more than $6 million to further the Foundation’s Grant Making to fund direct service, community-based organizations that address social equity in the areas of youth development, adaptive and inclusive efforts, and community building.

The Martin Richard Foundation’s mission is focused on the community and deepening impact by investing in positive change for the future of young people and their families. The Martin Richard Foundation hopes to influence philanthropic work across our neighborhood, city, and state. They recognize the importance of providing equal opportunity for all members of the community to succeed in building healthy and productive lifestyles and are ready to invest in programs geared to eliminating the root cause of social problems in our community.

The post Martin Richard Foundation Announces Boston Marathon 2023 MR8 Tribute Team appeared first on Caught In Dot.