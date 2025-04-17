Work begins on Martin Richard Foundation's Fieldhouse+ rec center in Dorchester

The groundbreaking for a new state-of-the-art youth recreational facility in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood will get underway on Thursday.

Made possible through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester and Martin Richard Foundation, the event celebrates the future FieldHouse+, which is set to open in 2026.

The facility, located on Mt. Vernon Street, is designed as an adaptive space for children of all ages and abilities and will feature an indoor turf field, teaching kitchen, community theatre, indoor and outdoor courts, roof garden, indoor running and walking track, a music studio, fitness centers, and more.

The work begins as the Capital Campaign has raised more than 60% of the $70 million fundraising goal toward the project. It is touted as the city's first fully inclusive indoor space for Boston youth.

At age eight, Martin Richard was the youngest person to die in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Despite his youth, he was already regarded as a community activist, and his family honors his memory through their work with the Martin Richard Foundation.