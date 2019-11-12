This Japanese Market Is Coming to Brookline’s Coolidge Corner

A Japanese grocery store and restaurant with two locations in Connecticut and New York is on its way to Brookline, taking over the space where a tea house had been.



According to an article in the Brookline TAB and Wicked Local, Maruichi Japanese Food & Deli is opening in Coolidge Corner in the former Gen Sou En Tea House space on Harvard Street, with a Facebook post from the business saying that "We will be open new locations at Brookline MA....Next month or early next year." Based on its other locations in West Hartford, CT, and Scarsdale, NY, expect the new shop to offer such items as ramen, sushi, bento boxes, sashimi grade fish, bubble tea, and Japanese meats, breads, coffee, and tea. (It appears that Maruichi also has a connection to Frontier, a Japanese supermarket in Hartsdale, NY.)



Gen Sou En closed in June after a bit more than a year in business, with the place calling itself a "modern Japanese tea house" bringing "100 years of Japanese green tea expertise to Boston."



The address for this upcoming grocery store and restaurant in Coolidge Corner is: Maruichi Japanese Food & Deli, 299 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)



