boston restaurant talk

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

By noreply@blogger.com (Marc)

Facebook/Marylou's

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs.

According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)

The address for the new location of Marylou's in Waltham is 225 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452. The website for all locations can be found at https://marylous.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

boston restaurant talkWalthammarylou's
