Driver charged in Cape Cod crash that killed 1 teen, injured others

A driver has been charged in a deadly crash involving several teenagers this summer on Cape Cod, authorities said Thursday.

A 17-year-old died and other occupants of the Toyota Rav4 that crashed about 2 a.m. June 25 on Carleton Drive at Swain Circle in Mashpee were hurt, authorities have said.

Jack Burns was indicted on charges of reckless driving and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a Barnstable County grand jury heard evidence from prosecutors, the Cape & Islands District Attorney said Thursday.

He's due to be arraigned in Falmouth Juvenile Court; the date hasn't been set. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Another person inside the vehicle was seriously hurt, according to prosecutors.

Mashpee police have said that seven teenagers, aged 15 to 17 and from Mashpee and Falmouth, were inside the SUV when the driver lost control and hit a tree, leaving the vehicle heavily damaged.

Six of the seven teenagers were rushed to the hospital, where a 17-year-old from Mashpee was pronounced dead, police said.