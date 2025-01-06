Massachusetts

Mashpee Middle-High School evacuated due to fire, officials say

School officials say no students or staff are in any danger

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Mashpee Middle-High School on Monday morning.

The fire department confirmed they are at the scene but had no word on the extent of the fire.

The fire was reported at the school on Old Barnstable Road shortly after 9:14 a.m. Aerial video showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene, and firefighters on the roof of the school.

A post on the Mashpee Public Schools Facebook page at 9:31 a.m. said there has been a "fire incident" at the Mashpee Middle-High School. "All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the building, and everyone is accounted for. The area fire departments and local police are currently on site, and they are handling the situation. At this time, there is no immediate danger to any students or staff."

