Teen who was missing after Mashpee high attack has been found safe

A teenage girl who had been missing for days and was recently the victim in an assault at her high school, has been safely located, police in Mashpee, Massachusetts, said Wednesday afternoon.

Aliyah Konton, 15, had last been seen in the Cape Drive area Mashpee, on Cape Cod, on Sunday. Authorities had said she was considered endangered, noting that state, federal and local authorities were urgently searching for her.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Mashpee Police Department said in a video posted to their Facebook account around 4:42 p.m. Wednesday that they were happy to announce the teen had been found safe in Barnstable, thanking all of the law enforcement professionals who assisted in the investigation.

Police also thanked the Mashpee community for their tips, concern and support.

"The town of Mashpee came together for one of its own and again I am happy to report she has been found safe," police said.

The fight that police disclosed Wednesday involved two students at Mashpee High School, police said. Police began investigating on Saturday, May 25, and a 13-year-old girl, who has not been identified, is now facing seven counts of assault and battery in Falmouth District Court's juvenile division

Video of the alleged assault was shared on Snapchat, police said.

Aliyah Konton was last seen in the Cape Drive area of town on Sunday. She is considered missing and endangered. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The girl who was attacked in the fight — police haven't said when it took place — went missing from her home on Sunday, June 2, and was "the focus of an intense search using multiple local, state and federal resources," Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline had said in a statement, without using the victim's name.

"Our highest priority at this time is the safe return of this missing juvenile," Carline said at the time, adding that police were following "several leads" as they worked to return the missing girl Wednesday. "We realize these series of events have caused great concern and attention from the public and we continue to deploy all available resources to safely bring this case to a successful resolution within the parameters of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts juvenile laws."

Further details were not released Wednesday.