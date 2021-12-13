Mask Mandate in City Buildings Takes Effect Monday in Salem, Mass.

The city of Salem, Massachusetts, has implemented a new mask mandate for public buildings that goes into effect on Monday.

The mask mandate is in effect "until further notice," the city said. Masks are required inside all city buildings in Salem, for both employees and the public.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This includes people who have been vaccinated.

The buildings covered by the mandate include City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Community Life Center, the Salem Public Library, the On Point Center, Old Town Hall, park buildings, the Salem Police Station, and all Salem fire stations.

The Salem Board of Health is also scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider expanding the mandate to all buildings. It will also weigh imposing other requirements such as a vaccine mandate for city workers or vaccine proof to enter businesses in the city.

Salem had an indoor mask mandate in place from August through November.

Multiple other cities and towns have mask mandates in place for municipal offices, and some even have them in place for all indoor spaces.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has said he has no plans to bring back a statewide mask mandate, as he thinks that's a decision that should be handled locally.

During a television appearance on Sunday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu also said he has no plans to implement a mask mandate despite a spike in COVID cases, comparing it to being put "in the penalty box" in ice hockey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.