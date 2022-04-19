Mask Mandates End on Planes, Trains and Rideshare Cars in Mass.

Masks are no longer required on planes, trains and rideshare services in Massachusetts after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate for methods of public transportation.

The Biden administration's mask requirement covered airlines, airports, mass transit and taxis, and was the biggest vestige of pandemic restrictions that were once the norm across the country.

“What this court has said is that the mandate coming from the CDC was improper," legal analyst Michael Coyne said. “It does not limit the ability of private agencies and entities to do what they may want.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing masks on public transit. The agency had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses in Massachusetts.

Travelers will now have to check with their airlines because it's now up to each company to decide whether or not to require masks -- at least for now.

Do you need a mask to fly?

Travelers at Boston's Logan Airport now have the option to choose whether or not to wear face coverings. The Transportation Safety Agency (TSA) said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement. The CDC still recommends masks in airports.

Airlines are also empowered to make their own decision with regard to mask policies. Many airlines have already made the move to let passengers choose, including JetBlue, United, Delta, American and Southwest. The major airlines warned, however, that there may be some exceptions depending on where that flight is going. International flights, for example, may have different standards.

Some passengers told NBC10 Boston that they’re vaccinated and ready for the step, while others are a bit more cautious.

“Even though my glasses are fogging up, it feels safer to me," said Courtney Koslow, who flew to Boston from Atlanta. "So, I think our family will continue to wear masks.”

“You know, to each his own and I think my own is safety first," Maura Vogel said.

Do you need a mask for Uber or Lyft?

Masks are no longer required for riders and drivers using Uber effective Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Uber noted that the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.

The rideshare company is also asking people to be respectful of people's individual preferences, noting that some people still feel safer wearing a mask due to personal or family health situations.

Lyft did not issue a statement on the ruling and did not immediately response to requests for comment.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

Do you need a mask on the train?

Amtrack announced it would no longer require masks on board trains or in stations overnight, but people are encouraged to wear masks if they prefer.

The policy change could cause some confusion at South Station, since the Amtrak shares space with the MBTA. The MBTA has said it will continue “to follow CDC guidelines and will review the court order.”

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. Amtrak still has a COVID-19 form that passengers must fill out before boarding.