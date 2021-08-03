Mask Mandates Issued in Brockton, Revere

More Massachusetts cities are issuing mask mandates amid a rise in coronavirus cases, with Brockton and Revere the latest to instate them.

Brockton officials announced that all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public buildings and maintain six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan cited the recent rise in active COVID-19 cases in a Facebook post Monday explaining the new mandate to residents.

"It’s extremely important. I'll tell you why - on the 12th of July, we had 12 current cases. Today we have 140," Sullivan said. "So the uptick is real, the variant, the delta, the breakthrough cases - they're real.”

Revere made a similar announcement with stronger language, demanding masks in municipal buildings like City Hall and the police station. Other municipalities have taken comparable steps amid a rise in cases.

Health officials in Provincetown issued an indoor mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated people amid a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the Fourth of July. Shortly after, Nantucket joined Provincetown in advising people on the island to start wearing masks indoors and when social distancing in public isn't possible.]