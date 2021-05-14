Mask Mandates Remain in Some New England States Despite Relaxed CDC Rules

Despite federal recommendations to relax mask rules for fully vaccinated people, many New England states are still requiring them -- at least for now.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated -- meaning two weeks after their final shot -- no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

"The CDC is following a science-based approach and as new data comes out, they’re changing their guidance," Dr. Sabrina Assoumou of the Boston Medical Center said. "But I think travel, and those particular settings are still more likely to have people in crowds and we know crowds are places where you have higher risk of getting COVID.”

But states have different rules. Masks are no longer required outside anywhere in New England, provided people maintain social distance. Many states, however, have yet to update their indoor mask guidance for those who have been vaccinated.

For now, there won't be any change to the Massachusetts mask order, which was relaxed on April 30 for people outdoors. But Gov. Charlie Baker's press secretary said Thursday he would update his restrictions soon.

"The Administration welcomes the new CDC guidance and will be updating Massachusetts’ COVID restrictions in the near future. In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place," a spokesperson for Baker said.

Massachusetts increased capacity limits for large venue earlier this week as part of a series of relaxed COVID restrictions that positions the state to fully reopen on Aug. 1. Phases are contingent upon public health and vaccination data.

Connecticut will adopt the CDC's mask rules on May 19, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The state is getting ready to lift most all remaining restrictions, which include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

The Nutmeg State relaxed its outdoor mask order last month and all outdoor restrictions ended in Connecticut at the beginning of May.

Rhode Island isn’t changing its mask rules right away, the Boston Globe reports, which means people still have to wear them in public places. But masks are no longer mandatory outdoors as part of a slate of coronavirus-related restrictions eased earlier this month.

Many locations increased to 80% capacity last week in the Ocean State, and indoor dining, houses of worship, retail stores and gyms are slated to reach full capacity by May 28.

Gov. Phil Scott wrote on Twitter Thursday that the new guidance is "incredibly encouraging," and that Vermont would "follow suit." Scott said he would discuss the update at an 11 a.m. press conference Friday.

Vermont relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask-wearing last month while moving to the second phase of reopening, which allowed larger gatherings and issued universal guidance to businesses.

Vaccines work. The new masking guidance from the CDC is incredibly encouraging. We are reviewing it and Vermont will follow suit. We will discuss our updates at tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 response media briefing. #OurShotVT — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) May 13, 2021

Gov. Janet Mills, too, ended the outdoor mask order in Maine last month. During a press briefing Thursday, Mills said the indoor mask mandate would remain, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The Pine Tree State will lift all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in outdoor settings on May 24. That same day, all capacity limits in public indoor venues will lift and physical distancing requirements indoors will be eliminated, other than in settings in which people are eating or drinking such as restaurants and bars.

Masks have not been required in much of New Hampshire since Gov. Chris Sununu let the mandate expire nearly a month ago. The Granite State was the last state in New England to adopt a statewide mask mandate in November and was the first to lift it.

In addition to dropping the mask requirement, the state eliminated other pandemic-related measures on May 7, including retail and restaurant restrictions and the "Safer at Home" edict. The requirements were replaced by “Universal Best Practices," which include guidance for individuals and businesses.