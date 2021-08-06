Local

mask mandate

Mask Up! These 5 Boston Attractions Are Requiring Face Coverings

The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Museum of Science and New England Aquarium will all require masks starting Aug. 7

By Kelly Garrity

MFA Boston
Flickr/Ms. HC

Four Boston museums and the New England Aquarium are instituting mask mandates for all visitors starting Saturday, regardless of vaccination status, the organizations announced. 

The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Museum of Science and the New England Aquarium will all require guests older than five-years-old to wear masks while indoors. 

The decisions come after the CDC released new guidance recommending masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, which includes most of Massachusetts. 

All locations except the Museum of Fine Arts will also have timed-tickets to manage the number of guests inside the facilities at one time.

