Masked man breaks into apartment, shoots man in Vermont

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Johnsbury.

State police said they received a call shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday from a witness reporting that a masked individual had forced their way into an apartment on McGill Avenue and fired one shot, striking a victim in the chest.

The male victim was flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was listed in critical condition late Sunday afternoon. His name has not been released.

State police said they believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.