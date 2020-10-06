Local

Maskless Strippers, Packed House Parties: Mass. Coronavirus Hotline Logs 200,000 Calls

Gov. Charlie Baker was the target of some callers, including one who said he will spend "eternity in hell"

By The Associated Press

Complaints about a stripper not wearing a mask, packed house parties, and personal attacks directed at Gov. Charlie Baker are just some of the calls received by a state hotline for people to report suspected violations of coronavirus restrictions.

More than 200,000 calls have been logged by the state’s 211 coronavirus compliance system since March, according to state records reviewed by the Boston Herald.

An adult entertainment club lost its liquor license after a dancer and others were seen not wearing masks, the state said.

Other complaints included residents of Nantucket concerned about “sick people from other states” arriving on the island, and Harvard Business School students “playing loud music and drinking” without face coverings.

A wedding planner asked if an October ceremony for 120 people in Taunton could be held if each table of six made separate reservations. The state’s limit on private, indoor gatherings is 25 people.

Republican Gov. Baker was the target of some callers, including one who said his handling of the pandemic was “treason,” and another who said Baker will spend “eternity in hell.”

