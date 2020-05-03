Revere Beach

Masks, Other Protective Gear Handed Out at Revere Beach

The city plans to continue distributing masks as long as the coronavirus remains a public health threat. 

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the sun shined and temperatures climbed into the mid-70s on Sunday, Revere Beach filled with people trying to take advantage of the warmer weather, something the city used as an opportunity to handout face masks and other supplies. 

The weekend warmup came just days after the governor signed an executive order requiring everyone to wear a face mask, an effort to combat the coronavirus. 

Mayor Brian Arrigo and a handful of volunteers set up tables along the beach and distributed 1,000 bags that also included gloves and alcohol wipes. 

“Any time I see anybody without a mask, it’s concerning,” he said. “We also are educating people, reminding them that they have to wear them.”

Some people walked around without masks. Others didn’t have one, and picked one up. 

“This is our mistake. We thought there weren’t that many people on the streets,” said Andres Ramirez. “We are walking around. We just want to give my kid a walk.”

