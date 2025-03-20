Mass. AG accuses Trump of ‘oeprating as a king'

Warning of "economic hardship" and a possible "constitutional crisis," Attorney General Andrea Campbell delivered a message Thursday for the president, who her office has already sued more than half a dozen times.

"Bring it on," Campbell said twice during a speech to business leaders, discussing her office's efforts to combat President Donald Trump's agenda in his first two months in office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"If we allow a president or an administration to continue to just chip away, chip away, chip away, and to turn that dial more and more where suddenly laws mean nothing, the constitution means absolutely nothing, there's no checks and balances system, judges mean nothing ... we're in a whole different ballgame," she said at a Greater Boston Business Chamber forum Thursday morning at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

So far, Campbell and other Democratic attorneys general have sued the Trump administration over efforts to end birthright citizenship, a broad federal funding freeze, the Department of Government Efficiency's access to private data, cuts to medical and scientific research, and massive layoffs at the Department of Education meant to serve as a precursor to the elimination of that agency.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"What are the consequences, what are the values of the pillars of this country? It's no longer a democracy anymore," Campbell said, describing what she thought would happen if she and others did not stand up to the president, "It's no longer the very things that we say we take for granted — our constitutional society. That will be gone. I do think the goal is to put more power in the executive branch, sometimes called a president, or a king. He's operating as a king."